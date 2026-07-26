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Home / India / Prahlad Joshi takes charge as Education Minister

Prahlad Joshi takes charge as Education Minister

Joshi was appointed Education Minister after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the post on Saturday

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:29 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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Prahlad Joshi. PTI file
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Newly appointed Union Education Minister Prahlad Joshi has taken charge, officials said on Sunday.

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Joshi was appointed Education Minister after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the post on Saturday.

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Joshi has been given additional charge of the Education Ministry besides his role as the Consumer Affairs Minister.

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Pradhan resigned from his post on Saturday following the Cockroach Janta Party-led student protests across the country, demanding his ouster over the NEET paper leak controversy.

In his resignation letter, Pradhan said it was not a matter of “individual prestige” for him, and that he was disturbed to see the series of events that unfolded over the last 10 days.

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