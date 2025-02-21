DT
Home / India / Praises for RSS and Modi-Pawar bonhomie at Marathi Sammelan

The 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan will be on until February 23
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:36 PM Feb 21, 2025 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) leader Sharad Pawar during the inauguration of the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, in New Delhi on February 21, 2025. @NarendraModi on Youtube via PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nationalist Communist Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar’s bonhomie stood out at the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan which began in the National Capital on Friday.

Seated alongside on stage, Modi was seen pulling a chair for Pawar and later serving him a glass of water.

The Prime Minister also ensured Pawar joined him in lighting the traditional lamp to declare the event open. Modi was in fact seen handing over a diya to Pawar to light.

On both occasions, the gathering at Vigyan Bhavan here broke into a thunderous applause.

Later in his address, Modi showered praises on the BJP’s parent organisation, the RSS and remembered its Marathi founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar.

“A distinguished Marathi leader planted the seed of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on the soil of Maharashtra. That seed has now grown into a vast tree and is celebrating its centenary year. For the past 100 years, the RSS has carried forward the great tradition and culture of India, from the Vedas to Vivekananda, to the new generation through its cultural efforts. It has been my privilege to be inspired by the RSS to live for and serve the country. It was through the RSS that I had the opportunity to connect with the Marathi language and tradition,” Modi said in the presence of Pawar, leading Marathi litterateurs and Pawar, who heads the opposition NCP (SP) faction in Maharashtra.

Modi said that a few months ago, Marathi was accorded the status of a classical language—a moment over 12 crore Marathi speakers in India and around the world had been awaiting.

Speaking on International Mother Language Day, the Prime Minister also said, “There has never been any enmity among Indian languages. They have always enriched each other.”

The Sammelan will be on until February 23.

