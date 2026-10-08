DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Prakash Raj, Dhruv Rathee join hands with CJP's Dipke, stage protest against SIR

Prakash Raj, Dhruv Rathee join hands with CJP's Dipke, stage protest against SIR

Protesters, including women and students, gathered in large numbers at Freedom Park in Bengaluru

article_Author
PTI
Bengaluru, Updated At : 02:12 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, actor-activist Prakash Raj and others during a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, in Bengaluru on Thursday, October 8, 2026. PTI
Advertisement

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and actor-activist Prakash Raj led a protest here on Thursday against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his immediate resignation over alleged irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls.

Protesters from various walks of life, including women and students, gathered in large numbers at Freedom Park and the mood dramatically turned electric, with unceasing slogan-shouting, demanding the scrapping of the SIR exercise and asking Gyanesh Kumar to step down.

Advertisement

According to the organisers, the protest, a people’s tribunal for the victims of SIR from across Karnataka, will be followed by a “Chappal protest” in solidarity with women.

Advertisement

“Error 404 - Name Not Found”, and “It’s done bro, resign sir” and “Don’t erase us, hear us,” were among the slogans found on posters waved by protesters.

Some protesters also raised slogans like “Dictatorship will not be tolerated”, “vote theft”, “Gyanesh Kumar Gaddi leave your chair.”

Advertisement

Posters featuring freedom fighters Bhagat Singh and Subhash Chandra Bose also appeared along with other posters like “Grand Theft Democracy.”

Mujibur Rehman, a Bengaluru-based software engineer, said, “It is our democratic right. We have been robbed of our right to vote. We have to be together to save democracy, because I have lost my own vote.”

He alleged that his name had been deleted and said he did not know who had submitted the Form-7 application seeking deletion of his name.

Police said tight security arrangements were in place to ensure that no untoward incident took place.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts