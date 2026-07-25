Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi appointed new Union Education Minister

Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi was appointed as the new Union Education Minister on Saturday.

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He has returned to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet following the NDA’s big victory in the 2024 General Election. A five-time Member of Parliament, Joshi is considered close to the BJP high command.

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Joshi was born into a traditional North Karnataka Brahmin family in November 1962. He entered national politics in 2004 with his election to the 14th Lok Sabha. He became associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at a young age and later rose through the ranks in BJP.

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Notably, after the NEET-UG paper leak in May, Joshi had said the government was planning reforms.

“The government is very serious about that... Reforms are needed, we are bringing them, but they cannot be done within a year. By next year, a technology-driven examination will be there,” he said.

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Joshi, who represents the Dharwad constituency in Karnataka in the Lok Sabha, currently holds the portfolios of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New and Renewable Energy, which he assumed in June 2024. He will now oversee the Education Ministry in addition to his existing responsibilities.

As the Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Joshi has been leading the Centre’s efforts to expand clean energy capacity, with a focus on achieving 500 GW of renewable and non-fossil fuel energy capacity by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2070.

He has overseen key initiatives, including National Green Hydrogen Mission, PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, PM-KUSUM scheme, and offshore wind energy projects.

Earlier, between 2019 and 2024, he served as Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines. A long-time RSS associate, Joshi first entered the Lok Sabha in 2004 and has since built a reputation as an experienced administrator and organisational leader within the party.