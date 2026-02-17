DT
Home / India / Prasada: Misinfo, deepfakes may derail democracy

Prasada: Misinfo, deepfakes may derail democracy

Semiconductors shaping global power dynamics: Raghav

article_Author
Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:28 AM Feb 17, 2026 IST
Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada on Monday sounded an alarm over the growing dangers of AI-generated misinformation, warning that the rise of deepfakes and cyber threats poses a significant risk to India’s democratic process.

He asserted that cybersecurity was a big issue in a democratic country like India, which witnesses elections around the year. “AI-driven misinformation has the power to change people’s minds in the wrong manner, and consequently derail democracies,” the minister said, flagging the risk of people voting on the basis of false information.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Raghav Chadha highlighted the pivotal role of AI and semiconductor manufacturing in shaping global power dynamics in the 21st century. “A country’s AI talent will be key to its future technological power,” he added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

