Home / India / Prashant Kishor leaves rally in a huff in Bihar, party says he suffered injury

Prashant Kishor leaves rally in a huff in Bihar, party says he suffered injury

According to a leader of the Jan Suraaj party, Kishor drove back to his Patna residence after receiving first aid locally
PTI
Ara, Updated At : 09:43 PM Jul 18, 2025 IST
Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor being assisted after an injury during the Bihar Badlav rally, in Ara, Friday, July 18, 2025. (PTI Photo)
Jan Suraaj party founder Prashant Kishor on Friday was seen writhing in pain at the venue of a rally in Bihar's Bhojpur district.

Kishor was accompanied, among others, by Bhojpuri singer Ritesh Pandey, who had joined the party earlier in the day.

As Kishor sat in his chair, and his face contorted in pain, Pandey took the mic and said, "Prashant Kishor ji is not well. He has received a minor injury. He needs to leave."

According to a leader of the Jan Suraaj party, Kishor drove back to his Patna residence after receiving first aid locally.

It was not a major injury requiring hospitalisation, the leader said, adding that Kishor suffered an injury to his ribs.

The leader, however, could not say how Kishor suffered the injury.

