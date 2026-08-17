Prashant Kishor takes oath as Bihar MLA

Jan Suraaj party founder Prashant Kishor took oath as Bankipur MLA at the Bihar Legislative Assembly in the presence of Speaker Prem Kumar on Monday.

Advertisement

Kishor made a historic electoral debut on August 3, winning the bypoll for Bihar’s prestigious Bankipur assembly constituency and dealing a big blow to the BJP, which had held the seat since 1995.

Advertisement

Bagging 64,151 votes, he defeated the BJP’s Neeraj Kumar by a margin of 19,324 votes. Kumar garnered 44,827 votes.

Advertisement

The bypoll was necessitated after BJP president Nitin Nabin vacated the seat following his elevation to the Rajya Sabha.