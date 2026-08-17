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Home / India / Prashant Kishor takes oath as Bihar MLA

Prashant Kishor takes oath as Bihar MLA

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PTI
Patna, Updated At : 11:42 AM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) chief and newly elected Bankipur MLA Prashant Kishor is welcomed by party workers. Image credits/PTI
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Jan Suraaj party founder Prashant Kishor took oath as Bankipur MLA at the Bihar Legislative Assembly in the presence of Speaker Prem Kumar on Monday.

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Kishor made a historic electoral debut on August 3, winning the bypoll for Bihar’s prestigious Bankipur assembly constituency and dealing a big blow to the BJP, which had held the seat since 1995.

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Bagging 64,151 votes, he defeated the BJP’s Neeraj Kumar by a margin of 19,324 votes. Kumar garnered 44,827 votes.

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The bypoll was necessitated after BJP president Nitin Nabin vacated the seat following his elevation to the Rajya Sabha.

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