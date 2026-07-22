Prataprao Jadhav proposes expansion of Ayush treatment services in military hospitals

Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav has written to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, proposing the establishment of Ayush outpatient departments (OPDs) and treatment services across Military and Field Hospitals.

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In his letter, Jadhav requested the Defence Minister to consider expanding Ayush services in military and field hospitals and said the Ayush Ministry was prepared to extend technical support, professional guidance including signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate the initiative.

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The minister highlighted the vital role played by the Armed Forces Medical Services in providing healthcare to the country’s soldiers serving in diverse and challenging operational environments. He noted that the integration of India’s traditional systems of medicine could further strengthen preventive, promotive and holistic healthcare for defence personnel.

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Jadhav pointed out that although Ayush facilities are available in a limited number of institutions under the Defence Ministry, a large number of Military and Field Hospitals do not have dedicated Ayush services. He suggested that expanding these facilities across these hospitals would provide soldiers with access to evidence-based traditional healthcare, particularly in preventive healthcare, lifestyle management, rehabilitation and overall well-being.

He emphasised that the inclusion of Ayush services would complement the existing healthcare framework and contribute to a more comprehensive and patient-centric model of care for Armed Forces personnel.