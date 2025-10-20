Pre-test for 2027 Census phase-1 from Nov 10

The pre-test for the first phase of the 2027 Census will be held from November 10 till November 30, a notification issued by the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India said.

The pre-test will be conducted in selective sample areas of all states and option for self-enumeration will be available from November 1 till November 7.

The notification states that the methodology on caste enumeration has not been finalised yet as, unlike the previous instances, the pre-test for only the first phase — Houselisting and Housing Census — has been notified as of now.

The pre-test is required to test the effectiveness of the entire exercise that will be held in two phases, with the Housing Census and Population Enumeration scheduled from April 1, 2026, to February 28, 2027.

This will be the first digital census and the first to enumerate caste in independent India.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 17A of the Census Act, 1948 (37 of 1948) read with Rule 6D of the Census Rules, 1990, the Centre hereby extends the provisions of the said Act for conduct of pre-test of the first phase of Census of India, 2027. There shall also be an option for self-enumeration from November 1, 2025 to November 7, 2025,” the notification mentioned.