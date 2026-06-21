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Home / India / Pre-wedding photoshoot exposes child marriage plan in Maharashtra's Beed; 15-year-old girl rescued

Pre-wedding photoshoot exposes child marriage plan in Maharashtra's Beed; 15-year-old girl rescued

The wedding between the teen and a 23-year-old man in Georai tehsil was stopped on June 19, CWC chairperson Ashok Tangade said

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PTI
Beed, Updated At : 06:01 PM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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The growing trend of uploading pre-wedding photoshoots and reels on social media platforms helped foil a child marriage bid involving a 15-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Beed district, officials said Sunday.

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District Collector Vivek Johnson received a tip-off about images from a pre-wedding photoshoot uploaded on social media, and following his intervention, the wedding between the teen and a 23-year-old man in Georai tehsil was stopped on June 19, CWC chairperson Ashok Tangade said.

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The collector directed the District Women and Child Development officials to take immediate action, he said.

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A rescue team rushed to the village, where they initially found no immediate outward signs of a wedding except for bridal henna on the minor's hands bearing the groom's name.

Taking note of the images from a pre-wedding photoshoot, the team took the minor into protective custody, he said, adding that further probe is underway and action will be taken against those involved.

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