Preeti Aghalayam: From IIT Madras student to first woman to lead an IIT

She entered IIT Madras as a Chemical Engineering student in 1991. Nearly three decades later, Preeti Aghalayam returned to the institution’s fold as the first woman to lead an Indian Institute of Technology, marking a significant milestone in the history of the premier engineering institutes.

Aghalayam, an IIT Madras alumna, was appointed Director-in-Charge of IIT Madras Zanzibar in 2023. The campus, located in Tanzania, was IIT Madras’ first international campus and began classes in October that year. Her appointment made her the first woman to lead an IIT.

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PhD from University of Massachusetts Amherst in 2000

Her journey to the historic role began at IIT Madras, where she pursued a BTech in Chemical Engineering and graduated in 1995. She then moved to the US for higher studies, completing an MS in Chemical Engineering from the University of Rochester and a PhD from the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 2000. She later worked as a postdoctoral researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

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Aghalayam subsequently returned to India and joined IIT Bombay’s Chemical Engineering department as faculty. In 2010, she returned to IIT Madras as a professor, where her academic work focused on areas including underground coal gasification, reactor modelling, reaction mechanisms and reducing nitrogen oxide emissions from automobiles.

The turning point came in 2023 when IIT Madras announced her appointment to head its new Zanzibar campus. The overseas campus initially offered programmes in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, with its first cohort comprising students from Zanzibar, mainland Tanzania, India and Nepal. IIT Madras records cited by Business Today show that the inaugural batch had 28 students in the BS programme and 17 in the MTech programme.

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Aghalayam’s role involved helping establish and steer the academic operations of the new campus as IIT Madras expanded its presence beyond India. Her appointment also ended the distinction of there being no woman at the head of an IIT campus.

Following her stint at Zanzibar, Aghalayam took up the role of Dean, Global Engagement, IIT Madras. The institute’s current Office of Global Engagement website lists her as Dean, where she oversees the institute’s international engagement initiatives.

Her career thus traces an unusual full circle, from an IIT Madras classroom in the 1990s to professorship at the same institute and, eventually, leadership of its first international campus.

For Aghalayam, the journey has spanned chemical engineering research, teaching, academic administration and international higher education, while breaking a long standing gender barrier in IIT leadership.