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Home / India / Pregnant police constable attacked with iron rod at Bengaluru railway station, accused held

Pregnant police constable attacked with iron rod at Bengaluru railway station, accused held

The culprit was upset over a delay in registering his complaint about a stolen mobile phone

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PTI
Bengaluru, Updated At : 09:46 PM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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A 28-year-old pregnant constable was allegedly attacked with an iron rod at the Bengaluru city railway police station by a man upset over a delay in registering his complaint about a stolen mobile phone, police said on Thursday.

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The incident occurred at around 5.10 am on August 26 when the accused entered the police station and told constable Shilpa D that his mobile phone, which he had left for charging on platform number five, had been stolen, they said.

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According to the FIR, Shilpa said she asked him to wait for the station officer for some time. The accused later returned to the station and, finding the constable alone, confronted her in Hindi, asking why she had not taken his complaint and allegedly threatened to kill her.

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He then picked up an iron rod attached to a heavy barricade wheel and allegedly struck her on the head six or seven times before fleeing, the FIR said.

Shilpa raised an alarm, following which the station officer and another woman constable came to her aid. An assistant sub-inspector chased the accused in the direction in which he fled but could not immediately locate him.

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Shilpa was initially taken to Manipal Hospital for first aid and later shifted to Suguna Hospital in Rajajinagar, where she was admitted for further treatment. She is out of danger, police said.

In a video message, Shilpa's brother Krishna Naik narrated the sequence of events and said she had been serving as a police constable since June 2, 2022.

He urged senior police officers to take immediate action, claiming that around 40 to 50 personnel were working at the police station when the incident occurred.

Naik said his sister was two months pregnant at the time of the incident.

Based on her complaint, the Bengaluru City Railway Police registered a case under Sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and launched an investigation, police said.

The accused, identified as Ganjendra, has since been arrested, they added.

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