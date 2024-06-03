Prem Singh Tamang elected leader of SKM legislature party

Gangtok, June 3
Prem Singh Tamang was elected the legislature party leader of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), paving the way for him to be sworn in as the Chief Minister.
All 31 newly-elected MLAs were present at the meeting of the legislature party, which was held at the CM’s official residence on Sunday night.
At the meeting, SKM secretary general Arun Upreti proposed Tamang’s name as the legislature party leader and it was seconded by Sangha MLA Sonam Lama. Subsequently, he was unanimously elected the leader of the legislature party, a statement said.
Party leaders congratulated Tamang upon his election, and pledged to work with dedication under his leadership, it said.
The SKM won 31 of the 32 seats in the Assembly elections, the counting for which was held on Sunday. The opposition SDF secured one seat.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sensex, Nifty hit all-time high after exit polls predict big BJP win in Lok Sabha election
30-share BSE Sensex jumps 2,777.58 points; NSE Nifty rallies...
Lok Sabha poll over, farmers head to Shambhu
Meeting on June 5 to decide future course after outcome of e...
23-year-old Indian student goes missing in US state of California
California State University student Nitheesha Kandula went m...
Punjab youth found murdered in Philippines’ Manila
The deceased, identified as Jagdish Singh, hailed from Bhand...
Election Commission asks Congress to share information on Amit Shah ‘calling up’ 150 DMs ahead of counting
Allegations stir considerable controversy as the nation awai...