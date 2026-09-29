Premanand Maharaj disciple death: Grinder, injury, CCTV footage deepen Vrindavan mystery

The death of a disciple of Sant Premanand Maharaj in Uttar Pradesh’s Vrindavan has taken a fresh turn, with investigators finding a grinder from his room, an injury to his private part and CCTV footage that captured his final moments before a fatal jump from a fourth-floor terrace.

While police are treating the death of Deepak Lodhi, also known as Rashik Dulari Sharan, as a case of suicide, they are investigating the events leading up to the incident. Officials are also probing whether deleted chats, videos, photographs or other data on his mobile phone could provide clues about the circumstances surrounding his death.

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Jumped from 4th floor

Deepak Lodhi, who was initiated into the spiritual fold of Sant Premanand Maharaj around two years ago and renamed Rashik Dulari Sharan, died after allegedly jumping from the fourth floor of Guru Kripa Kunj Ashram in Vrindavan on Friday morning.

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According to police, the incident occurred around 10.30 am. CCTV footage reviewed by investigators showed Sharan leaving his room at approximately 10.25 am. His clothes appeared to have bloodstains, and he remained outside the room for some time before moving from the third floor to the terrace on the fourth floor. The footage reportedly showed him sitting on the terrace and later lying on the ground for around 10 seconds. He then got up and, at about 10.36 am, jumped from the terrace.

Sharan sustained severe head and body injuries and was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead. A video purportedly showing the fall surfaced on social media on Sunday.

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Grinder recovered from room

Based on the CCTV footage, police have concluded that the death was a suicide. However, investigators are focusing on what transpired before the jump.

One of the key elements under scrutiny is a grinder recovered from the room where Sharan was staying. Police have also confirmed that an injury to his private part came to light during the investigation, though the circumstances in which it occurred remain unclear.

Vrindavan Circle Officer Sandeep Kumar Singh said the cause and context of the injury could only be determined after a detailed investigation.

Investigators have seized CCTV equipment and sent Sharan’s blood sample for forensic analysis. His mobile phone has also been sent to a forensic laboratory, where experts are attempting to recover deleted data, including photographs, videos, chats and other material that may assist the probe.

According to the post-mortem report, the cause of death was excessive bleeding, police said.

High-level investigation demanded

The incident has prompted demands from several saints in Vrindavan for a high-level investigation.

Mahant Mohini Sharan Maharaj said the saint community condemned the incident and questioned why Keli Kunj Ashram, where Sharan had been staying, had not issued a statement after the death. He also alleged that the administration had not initiated a high-level inquiry and urged district authorities to do so.

Another religious leader, Mahant Gangadas Ji Maharaj, described the incident as deeply troubling and alleged that similar occurrences had taken place in the area in the past.

For now, investigators are relying on CCTV footage and forensic examination of the mobile phone, blood samples and other evidence to piece together the sequence of events.