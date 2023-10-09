Prepare 'counter-narrative' to confront Modi's poll propaganda, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, October 9

In view of the upcoming Assembly elections in five states and the general election, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday told the Congress Working Committee members to prepare “counter-narratives” to confront “falsehoods” propagated by PM Narendra Modi.

“The Prime Minister's absence in Manipur stands in sharp contrast to his frequent visits to the election-going states. His baseless attacks filled with lies and falsehoods on the Congress party will only increase in the coming days. It is essential that we counter these falsehoods and create our own counter-narrative," Kharge said in his opening remarks made at the CWC meeting under way here on Monday.

Kharge said it is important that the party worked with a meticulous coordination and complete discipline and unity in view of the coming elections.

Kharge asked the CWC members to make enhanced efforts to highlight government failures and raise concerns affecting the common people.

“Today, our nation faces inflation, unemployment, and government's failure to implement the old pension scheme. The ruling party's divisive tactics and misuse of autonomous bodies pose a threat to democratic stability," Kharge said.

The Congress president asked his colleagues in the CWC, the party’s highest decision-making body, to “propagate the exemplary work of Congress-led state governments and past Congress governments” to instill faith in the public that the Congress would guarantee a “brighter future”.

Kharge said while the Women’s Reservation Bill was recently passed in Parliament, questions remained about its implementation and exclusion of OBC aspitants from the seats reserved for women. “We resolve to implement women's reservation, including extending reservation to OBC women, when we come to power in 2024," Kharge said.

Reiterating the Congress’s demand for a caste census, Kharge said it is crucial for effective implementation of government programmes and welfare schemes.

The Gandhis (Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka), chief ministers of the Congress-ruled states and other CWC members are taking part in the deliberations, which is the second meeting of the revamped body constituted by Kharge in August this year.

In the first meeting held in Hyderabad last month, the CWC pledged to rid the country of divisive politics, strengthen social justice, and provide a responsible and responsive government.

#Congress #Mallikarjun Kharge