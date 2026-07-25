President accepts Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation; Pralhad Joshi given additional charge of Education Ministry

Following several days of demands for the ouster of Dharmendra Pradhan as Education Minister, President Droupadi Murmu today accepted his resignation from the Union Council of Ministers on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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The resignation was formalised barely hours after Pradhan announced it on his X handle.

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Also Read: Dharmendra Pradhan resigns as Education Minister, cites students' interests in letter to PM

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Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, has been given additional charge of the Ministry of Education.

A Rashtrapati Bhavan communication issued today said: “The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of Shri Dharmendra Pradhan from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution of India. Further, as advised by the Prime Minister, the President has directed that Shri Pralhad Joshi, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Education, in addition to his existing portfolio.”