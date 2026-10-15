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Home / India / President accepts L Murugan’s resignation; four berths vacant in Modi Cabinet, revamp talk begins

President accepts L Murugan’s resignation; four berths vacant in Modi Cabinet, revamp talk begins

Punjab’s Ravneet Singh Bittu and Kerala’s George Kurian had resigned earlier after BJP denied them renomination to the Rajya Sabha

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:40 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Union Minister L Murugan. Photo: GoI website
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President Droupadi Murmu today accepted the resignation of Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan, with four ministerial berths now officially vacant in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Council of Ministers.

Punjab’s Ravneet Singh Bittu and Kerala’s George Kurian had resigned earlier after BJP denied them renomination to the Rajya Sabha.

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While Bittu has been asked to work in poll-bound Punjab, Kurian has returned to work at the grassroots in Kerala, where BJP is still in expansion mode with little ground presence.

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Murugan has also been tasked with grassroots work in Tamil Nadu, another electorally challenging state for BJP.

Earlier, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had also resigned from the Union Cabinet, with charge of the Education Ministry currently held by Pralhad Joshi.

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The four vacancies in the Council of Ministers have triggered talk of a potential Cabinet revamp, although the government appears in no hurry to undertake a major overhaul of ministerial berths.

Although ministers Hardeep Puri and BL Verma have also been denied renomination, they continue as ministers and can remain so for six months after the expiry of their terms in November.

Earlier, Ministers of State Pankaj Chaudhary and Harsh Malhotra were appointed BJP presidents for Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. They also continue as ministers.

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