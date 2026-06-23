President accepts minister Kurian’s resignation after Rajya Sabha term ends; now all eyes on Ravneet Bittu

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday accepted the resignation of Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Fisheries George Kurian with immediate effect.

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Kurian's Rajya Sabha term ended on Sunday. He had not been re-nominated.

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A communication from Rashtrapati Bhavan said, "The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of George Kurian from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution."

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Importantly, the Rajya Sabha term of Ravneet Bittu also ended on Sunday and it remains to be seen if he puts in his papers since he has also not been re-nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

He represented Rajasthan in the Upper House and his term ended on June 21.

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Punjab goes to polls in 2027 and Bittu would be a prominent Jat Sikh leader of the state.

Bittu may be asked to stay and under the law can remain a minister without being MP for six months after the expiry of his term. But he would have to be re-nominated within the six-month period.