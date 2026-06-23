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Home / India / President confers Padma awards on tennis legend Vijay Amritraj, actor Mammootty

President confers Padma awards on tennis legend Vijay Amritraj, actor Mammootty

Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:15 PM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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Actor Mammootty and tennis legend Vijay Amritraj receive Padma awards from President Droupadi Murmu during a ceremony at the Gantantra Mandap of the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Video grabs
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Tennis legend Vijay Amritraj, actor Mammootty and playback singer Alka Yagnik were among 65 eminent personalities conferred with the coveted Padma awards by President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday.

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In the second civil investiture ceremony at the Gantantra Mandap of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the president presented Padma Vibhushan to former Supreme Court judge KT Thomas for public affairs and eminent Malayalam journalist P Narayanan for contribution in literature and education.

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Alka Yagnik, Mammootty, American oncologist Dattatreyudu Nori, tennis player Vijay Amritraj, industrialist SKM Maeilanandhan and social worker and educationist Vellappally Natesan received Padma Bhushan from the President during the ceremony.

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Rupi Soren, wife of JMM founder Shibu Soren, received the Padma Bhushan on behalf of the late leader.

On the Republic Day eve, the government had announced 131 Padma awards for 2026, including five Padma Vibhushan awards.

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The president had conferred 65 Padma Awards  -- two Padma Vibhushan, six Padma Bhushan and 57 Padma Shri in the first civil investiture ceremony held on May 25.

The Padma Awards—one of the highest civilian awards of the country, are conferred in three categories—Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The awards are given in various disciplines of activities—art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.

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