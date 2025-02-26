DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / President: Decentralise medical institutes to end health woes

President: Decentralise medical institutes to end health woes

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said decentralisation of good medical institutions across the country would help solve healthcare problems. She made these remarks during the centenary celebration of Patna Medical College (PMC), Bihar. She said, “Patna Medical College has a...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:22 AM Feb 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said decentralisation of good medical institutions across the country would help solve healthcare problems. She made these remarks during the centenary celebration of Patna Medical College (PMC), Bihar.

She said, “Patna Medical College has a glorious history of preserving antiquity and constantly moving towards modernity. PMCH was among the best hospitals in Asia. The alumni of this institute have brought glory to themselves and PMCH in the country and abroad on the strength of their talent, service and dedication,” she said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper