President: Decentralise medical institutes to end health woes

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said decentralisation of good medical institutions across the country would help solve healthcare problems. She made these remarks during the centenary celebration of Patna Medical College (PMC), Bihar.

She said, “Patna Medical College has a glorious history of preserving antiquity and constantly moving towards modernity. PMCH was among the best hospitals in Asia. The alumni of this institute have brought glory to themselves and PMCH in the country and abroad on the strength of their talent, service and dedication,” she said.