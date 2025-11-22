President Droupadi Murmu attends Sathya Sai Baba’s birth centenary programme in Andhra
She arrived at Puttaparthi and was received by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and other dignitaries
Advertisement
President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday participated in the birth centenary celebrations of late spiritual leader Sri Sathya Sai Baba here.
Advertisement
She arrived at Sri Sathya Sai airport in Puttaparthi around 11 am and was received by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and other dignitaries.
Advertisement
Later, they attended a special programme held as part of the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba at Poornachandra Auditorium.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement