President Droupadi Murmu urges respect for women on Durga Puja
She urged everyone to pledge their support for women’s rights and respect
President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings to citizens and Indians living abroad on the occasion of Durga Puja, emphasising the importance of respecting women. In her message, she highlighted the cultural, spiritual, and faith-based significance of the festival, noting that worshipping Maa Durga in her nine forms inspires truth, justice, and compassion.
The President emphasised that Durga Puja promotes the values of equality, tolerance, and love. She urged everyone to pledge their support for women’s rights and respect, stating, “On this auspicious occasion, let us pledge to make every possible effort to ensure respect for women and to uphold their rightful place in society.”
