President grants nod to prosecute AAP’s Jain
President Droupadi Murmu has granted the sanction to prosecute AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case being investigated by the ED, sources said on Tuesday. The MHA had requested the President for providing sanction...
