Home / India / President Murmu confers 6 Kirti Chakras, 33 Shaurya Chakras

President Murmu confers 6 Kirti Chakras, 33 Shaurya Chakras

Kirti Chakra was posthumously awarded Rifleman Ravi Kumar, Colonel Manpreet Singh, Naik Dilwar Khan and Deputy Superintendent of Police Himayun Muzzammil Bhat
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:19 PM May 22, 2025 IST
President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pose for a group photograph with gallantry award recipients during the Defence Investiture Ceremony 2025 (Phase-I), at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI Photo
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday conferred six Kirti Chakras, including four posthumously, to personnel of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police for displaying indomitable courage and extraordinary valour in the line of duty.

Kirti Chakra — which is India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award — was posthumously awarded to Rifleman Ravi Kumar, the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry, 63 Rashtriya Rifles; Colonel Manpreet Singh, of the Sikh Light Infantry, 19 Rashtriya Rifles; Naik Dilwar Khan, the Regiment of Artillery, 28 Rashtriya Rifles; and Deputy Superintendent of Police Himayun Muzzammil Bhat of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, according to the list shared by the government.

Maj Malla Rama Gopal Naidu of the Maratha Light Infantry, 56 Rashtriya Rifles, and Major Manjit of the Punjab Regiment, 22 Rashtriya Rifles, also received the Kirti Chakra.

President Murmu, who is the Supreme Commander of the armed forces, also presented 33 Shaurya Chakras, including seven posthumously, to the personnel of the armed forces, Central Armed Police Forces and state/Union Territory police during a defence investiture ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

"President Droupadi Murmu conferred Shaurya Chakra upon Squadron Leader Deepak Kumar, Flying (Pilot). His undaunted courageous decision in a life-threatening situation to force land the aircraft on a dark night ensured the safety of a valuable national asset and precluded a probable loss of lives," it said in a post.

