Home / India / President Murmu delights Varkala students with surprise stop on way to Sivagiri Mutt

President Murmu delights Varkala students with surprise stop on way to Sivagiri Mutt

Murmu stepped out, walked towards the students, and accepted the marigold flowers they had cultivated in the school garden

PTI
Thiruvananthapuram, Updated At : 06:14 PM Oct 23, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
President Droupadi Murmu. PTI file photo
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday brought an unexpected moment of joy to a group of students from Varkala Model Higher Secondary School when her convoy suddenly stopped and she stepped out to meet them on her way to the Sivagiri Mutt.

Murmu was en route to the ashram to inaugurate the centenary observance of Sree Narayana Guru's Mahasamadhi when she spotted the students waiting by the roadside near the helipad.

The children and their teachers, who had gathered hoping for a brief glimpse of the President, were thrilled as she walked up with a warm smile and exchanged greetings.

NCC cadets from the school stood at attention in uniform to salute her.

In a video that went viral on social media, a student can be heard saying he had just spotted the President inside her car — moments before the convoy halted right in front of them.

Murmu stepped out, walked towards the students, and accepted the marigold flowers they had cultivated in the school garden.

"It was an unforgettable moment for us and our students. We never expected the President to step out of her convoy and meet us," the headmaster said.

Liyons, the School Staff Secretary, said the students also had the opportunity to see the Governor, ministers, and the President. He added that the President spent about five minutes with them.

"We only expected the President to wave from her car. We are thrilled by this experience," he said.

