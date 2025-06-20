DT
President Murmu gets emotional as differently abled kids sing her a 'happy birthday' melody

President Murmu gets emotional as differently abled kids sing her a ‘happy birthday' melody

President Droupadi Murmu is on a three-day visit to Uttarakhand
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:27 PM Jun 20, 2025 IST
In this screengrab from a video posted on X, President Droupadi Murmu gets emotional as a group of visually impaired children sing a song to wish her on her 67th birthday during an event at the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities (NIEPVD), in Dehradun on June 20, 2025. @rashtrapatibhvn on X via PTI
As she turned 67 on Friday, President Droupadi Murmu spent some emotional moments at the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities in Dehradun.

Murmu had tears in her eyes as children with disabilities sang her a happy birthday melody and was seen wiping her eyes clear with a handkerchief a service staffer handed over to her.

"The progress of a country or society can be judged by the way people treat persons with disabilities. India's history is replete with inspiring incidents of sensitivity and inclusiveness. Elements of human compassion and love have always been part of our civilization," Murmu said at the institute where she interacted with children.

The President urged everyone to leverage advanced technology in a way that persons with disability can contribute to the mainstream. "Efforts must be made by society to encourage disabled people in every sphere of life," was the President's message on her birthday.

Earlier today, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent her greetings and hailed her spirit of service for the underprivileged.

Born on June 20, 1958, at Uparbeda village in Odisha's Mayurbhanj, Murmu was sworn in as the 15th President on July 25, 2022, making her the first tribal head of state.

On a three-day visit to Uttarakhand, the President today graced the opening of Rashtrapati Tapovan and Rashtrapati Niketan--both historic locations.

Established in 1976 as a Presidential Retreat, Rashtrapati Niketan has a rich heritage tracing back to 1838 when the estate served as a summer camp for the Governor General’s Bodyguard. It spans 21 acres and includes lily ponds, features historic buildings, orchards and stables.

Rashtrapati Tapovan, situated on Rajpur Road in Dehradun, is a 19-acre Presidential Estate nestled in the Himalayan foothills, emphasising spiritual retreat and ecological preservation.

A dense forest patch rich in native vegetation, Tapovan hosts 117 plant species, 52 butterflies, 41 bird species and seven wild mammals, including some protected species. The area features natural bamboo groves and undisturbed woodland ecosystems.

