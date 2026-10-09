President Murmu grants 8 pm audience to Opposition MPs protesting 'irregularities' in working of EC

President Droupadi Murmu has set up an 8 pm meeting with members of the Congress-led opposition INDIA bloc today. Sources in Rashtrapati Bhavan said the President had granted an audience for tonight as the opposition remains agitated on alleged irregularities in the working of the Election Commission.

The opposition, in protest mode for three days now, has demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, cancellation of Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and restoration of 13 crore voters struck off from the list during the exercise.

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The EC has maintained that the apex court has upheld the SIR process and 13 crore voters struck off the rolls, including the majority of deceased, duplicate and ineligible voters.

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The matter is also before the SC which has summoned EC records to see if SIR-related decisions were unanimous and by majority in line with the 1995 law that requires such a system or unilateral as a certain media report has claimed.

The opposition will submit a memorandum to Murmu and will revive removal proceedings against the CEC in Parliament.