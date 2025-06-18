DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / President to lead International Yoga Day celebrations from Dehradun

President to lead International Yoga Day celebrations from Dehradun

Will also visit the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities and release a postage stamp on Raj Bhavan, Nainital
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:49 PM Jun 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
President Droupadi Murmu. PTI file
Advertisement

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Uttarakhand’s Dehradun from June 19 to 21, and lead the International Yoga Day celebrations from there.

Advertisement

During the visit, she will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for various projects at Rashtrapati Niketan.

On June 19, the President will inaugurate an amphitheater and lay foundation stones for staff quarters, stables and barracks at Rashtrapati Niketan. On June 20, she will grace the opening of Rashtrapati Niketan for public visit and inaugurate public amenities including the visitor facilitation centre.

Advertisement

Rashtrapati Niketan and Rashtrapati Tapovan will be open for public viewing from June 24. The same day, the President will also visit the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities in Dehradun and release a postage stamp on the Raj Bhavan, Nainital, on the completion of its 125 years later in the evening.

On June 21, the President will participate in a mass yoga demonstration at the Uttarakhand State Police Line Maidan, Dehradun, on the International Yoga Day.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts