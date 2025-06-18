President to lead International Yoga Day celebrations from Dehradun

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Uttarakhand’s Dehradun from June 19 to 21, and lead the International Yoga Day celebrations from there.

During the visit, she will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for various projects at Rashtrapati Niketan.

On June 19, the President will inaugurate an amphitheater and lay foundation stones for staff quarters, stables and barracks at Rashtrapati Niketan. On June 20, she will grace the opening of Rashtrapati Niketan for public visit and inaugurate public amenities including the visitor facilitation centre.

Rashtrapati Niketan and Rashtrapati Tapovan will be open for public viewing from June 24. The same day, the President will also visit the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities in Dehradun and release a postage stamp on the Raj Bhavan, Nainital, on the completion of its 125 years later in the evening.

On June 21, the President will participate in a mass yoga demonstration at the Uttarakhand State Police Line Maidan, Dehradun, on the International Yoga Day.