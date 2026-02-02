India, US agree to trade deal, to reduce reciprocal tariffs: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Monday announced that the US and India had agreed to a trade deal. The two countries will also reduce the reciprocal tariffs.

India will move forward to reduce tariffs and non-tariff barriers against the US to zero, Trump said, adding that the US was reducing the tariffs from 25 per cent to 18 per cent. Trump said Modi had agreed to stop buying oil from Russia and committed to 'buy American' at a much higher level.

"PM Modi and I get the things done," the US President said.

Earlier, US ambassador to India Sergio Gor, in a brief social media post, said President Trump spoke to PM Narendra Modi on the phone.

The phone conversation took place on a day External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar began a three-day visit to Washington.

"President Trump just spoke with Prime Minister Modi. STAY TUNED," Gor said.

There have been efforts by the two sides in the last few weeks to address the strain in the relations and move forward on finalising the proposed bilateral trade deal.

Later, reacting to the development, US envoy Gor said he was thrilled by the trade deal as the US-India ties have limitless potential.

Later, PM Modi hailed the talks with Trump. With agencies