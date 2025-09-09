DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Presidential reference: Prez, governors bound by advice of council of ministers, Punjab, Karnataka & Kerala tell SC

Presidential reference: Prez, governors bound by advice of council of ministers, Punjab, Karnataka & Kerala tell SC

It was the 8th day of the hearing on the Presidential Reference on timelines for assent to state bills
article_Author
Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:20 PM Sep 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

Describing the President and governors as "titular heads", the opposition-ruled states of Karnataka, Kerala and Punjab on Tuesday asserted before the Supreme Court that they were bound to act on the aid and advice of the council of ministers under the constitutional scheme.

Advertisement

On the eighth day of the hearing on the Presidential Reference on timelines for assent to state bills, senior advocates Gopal Subramanium, KK Venugopal and Arvind P Datar -- representing the governments of Karnataka, Kerala and Punjab respectively – submitted before a five-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI BR Gavai that Article 200 did not provide for the Governor to exercise discretion while dealing with bills passed by state assemblies.

Subramaniam – who had on September 3 alleged that the Centre was indirectly seeking to abrogate the fulcrum of the Constitution, ie, the cabinet system of government accountable to the Legislature which has been held to be a part of the basic structure of the Constitution – on Tuesday submitted that no discretionary powers can be given to the Governor under Article 200 that would allow him to become an "all-pervading authority".

Advertisement

“Any interpretation that confers upon the Governor an unqualified power of veto is antithetical to the existence of elected state legislatures,” Subramanium told the Bench -- which also included Justice Surya Kant, Justice Vikram Nath, Justice PS Narasimha and Justice AS Chandurkar.

On behalf of the Punjab government, Datar contended that the Governor had no discretion under Article 200 and he can’t withhold a bill and laying down of timelines ensured certainty and predictability.

Advertisement

"He (Governor) has only three options… His discretion is limited to choosing one of the three options…The argument that the Governor can withhold assent indefinitely cannot be correct…Withholding assent is only for the time taken to prepare a message (to send back to the legislature),” Datar submitted.

Venugopa, representing the Kerala government, submitted that the Governor can't be allowed to exercise discretion in such a manner that he can withhold even money bills. “Any interpretation that confers upon the Governor an unqualified power of veto is antithetical to the existence of elected state legislatures,” he contended.

Last week, the Bench wondered if it can prescribe blanket timelines for governors and the President to act on bills passed by state legislatures. "Can we lay down a straightjacket formula under Article 142 (of the Constitution) for exercising the powers of the President and governors?" it asked.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts