Presidential Reference: SC reserves verdict on question over deadlines for assent by President, governors to clear Bills

After 10 days of marathon arguments, the Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on the Presidential Reference over its recent judgment imposing timelines for governors and the President to grant assent to Bills passed by state legislatures.

Advertisement

A five-judge Constitution Bench, led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, reserved its verdict after hearing Attorney General R Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for the Centre and senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Gopal Subramanium, Arvind P Datar, Gopal Sankaranarayanan and others for various state governments.

The Bench — which also included Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, PS Narasimha and AS Chandurkar — had commenced the hearing on August 19 on 14 questions referred to it by President Droupadi Murmu.

Advertisement

The governments of opposition-ruled states of Karnataka, West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh accused the Centre of seeking to "abrogate the fulcrum of the Constitution" by questioning the top court's recent ruling prescribing deadlines for the President and governor to decide on Bills passed by state legislatures.

As opposition-ruled states cried foul over inordinate delay in gubernatorial assent to bills, the Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that 90 per cent of the bills passed by state assemblies since 1970 received assent within a month.

Advertisement

On the ninth day of hearing on the Presidential Reference on timelines for assent to state bills, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a five-judge Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai that gubernatorial assents were withheld only in 20 instances of the total 17,150 Bills.

Of the 20 instances where assent was withheld, seven Bills related to the recent row in Tamil Nadu, Mehta added.

“In the last 55 years, 90 per cent Bills were assented to (by governors) within one month… and assent has been withheld in only 20 cases… I have given empirical data on how the Constitution worked,” he said.

The top court had on April 8 set aside Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi’s decision to withhold assent for 10 Bills and reserving them to the President even after they were re-enacted by the state assembly, terming it "illegal and erroneous".

Invoking Article 143 of the Constitution, President Murmu had in May sought the Supreme Court’s opinion on 14 questions arising out of the verdict fixing deadlines for Governors and the President to take a call on Bills passed by state Assemblies.

The Supreme Court’s opinion on a Reference under Article 143 is not binding on the President and it’s not a binding law within the meaning of Article 141. It’s open to the top court to answer the reference or not. However, in case it does not want to answer the Reference, the court has to give reasons.