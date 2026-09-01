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Home / India / President’s ex-ADC Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal, retires

President’s ex-ADC Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal, retires

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:24 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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President Droupadi Murmu. File photo
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Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal, the 4 Para Special Forces officer who became widely known during his tenure as Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to President Droupadi Murmu, has taken premature retirement from the Army.

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Major Sambyal, who formally left the ADC post before his retirement, met the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan on August 21. Photographs of the meeting circulated widely, while the Rashtrapati Bhavan’s official digital photo library described him as the retired former ADC.

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In posts and videos after the meeting, Major Sambyal described the visit as an opportunity to express gratitude to the President for her guidance and blessings.

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Major Sambyal comes from a Dogra Rajput family in Jammu with a military tradition. He spent three years at the National Defence Academy and a year at the Indian Military Academy before serving roughly eight years as a commissioned officer.

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