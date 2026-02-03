Thousands of people recently held a rally in Imphal seeking “territorial and administrative integrity” of Manipur. File
With just 10 days left for the expiry of the President’s Rule in Manipur on February 13, the situation in the strife-torn state is fluid with efforts to form a government getting expedited and the Centre monitoring the situation vis-a-vis law and order prevailing there.
Home Secretary Govind Mohan is said to have undertaken a review meeting on Manipur in the Capital on Monday. In the past few weeks, meetings with Kuki groups who are part of the Suspension of Operations agreement as well as internal consultations on Manipur have taken place in the Ministry of Home Affairs.
