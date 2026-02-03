DT
PT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / India / President's rule in Manipur to expire in 10 days

President's rule in Manipur to expire in 10 days

Centre monitors law & order situation

Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:07 AM Feb 03, 2026 IST
Thousands of people recently held a rally in Imphal seeking “territorial and administrative integrity” of Manipur. File
With just 10 days left for the expiry of the President’s Rule in Manipur on February 13, the situation in the strife-torn state is fluid with efforts to form a government getting expedited and the Centre monitoring the situation vis-a-vis law and order prevailing there.

Home Secretary Govind Mohan is said to have undertaken a review meeting on Manipur in the Capital on Monday. In the past few weeks, meetings with Kuki groups who are part of the Suspension of Operations agreement as well as internal consultations on Manipur have taken place in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Meanwhile, CRPF Director General GP Singh also reached Imphal on Monday, where he presided over a high-level meeting with ground commanders at the group centre there. The discussions focussed on sustaining normalcy in the region and further strengthening the security grid to ensure peace and safety, sources aware of developments said.
Sources informed this newspaper that the situation is "a bit tense, but in control" in the state. They further added that each ethnic group is having its own expectation from the government formation process. Notably, there are 10 Kuki MLAs in the BJP.

However, the CRPF as well as BSF sources denied that requisitions for additional forces have been sought in view of the President's Rule ending in the state. Currently, around 195 companies of the CRPF are stationed in the state, sources said further.

Meanwhile, in a significant development indicating fast tracking of government formation in the state where Assembly polls are due in May 2027, the BJP Parliamentary Board on Monday appointed party national general secretary Tarun Chugh as central observer for the election of the legislature party leader in Manipur.

The decision followed the arrival of NDA MLAs from Manipur in the national capital after they were summoned by the BJP’s central leadership. Discussions are expected to focus on government formation, said sources.

It would be interesting to see whether Kuki MLAs agree to be part of the government formation process, especially after several Kuki bodies have vehemently sought a separate union territory status in areas where they are in majority, stating clearly that they cannot coexist with Meiteis.

Manipur has been under President’s Rule since February 13, 2025, after months of ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities disrupted normal governance. Central rule was imposed days after the BJP-led state government headed by Biren Singh resigned on February 9.

The appointment of a central observer is seen as a procedural move required before electing a legislature party leader, a prerequisite for staking claim to form the government.

