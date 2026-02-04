With Manipur all set to get a new government, President's rule in the state was revoked on Wednesday.

The move comes hours ahead of the new government taking shape in the northeastern state with leader of NDA legislature party Y Khemchand Singh to be the new Chief Minister.

Singh will be sworn in this evening.

Manipur has been under President's rule since February 13, 2025. The 60-member Assembly, which has tenure till 2027, was put on suspended animation after President's rule was imposed.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of article 356 of the Constitution, I, Droupadi Murmu, President of India hereby revoke the Proclamation issued by me under the said article on the 13th day of February, 2025, in relation to the State of Manipur with effect from the 4th day of February, 2026," a proclamation issued by the President said.

President's rule was imposed after the BJP-led government headed by Biren Singh resigned on February 9 last year, following months of ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities.

The violence started in May 2023 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribes status.

At least 260 people lost their lives, and thousands were displaced during the violence.