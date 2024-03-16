Pressing Russia hard for discharge of Indians from army, says MEA

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 15

The bodies of the two Indians who died in the Russia-Ukraine conflict are expected to arrive by Sunday even as the government is pressing Moscow “very hard” to discharge from its army and send back the 20-odd Indians who were duped into fighting for the Russian army, said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal at a media briefing here on Friday.

Jaiswal said South Block was helping all Indians who had appealed for help. There have been no reports of any youngster seeking assistance for being discharged from the Ukrainian army, he said. “We have stated several times that we are making all efforts…we are talking to Russian authorities…they were in far-flung areas and it was difficult to get them back,” he stated.

The MEA spokesperson said as a result of efforts by the Indian embassy in Moscow, several Indian youngsters have been discharged. Of them, about four to eight have returned to the country and some have opted to stay on in Russia.

Asked about other sources stating that the number of Indians trapped in the battlefield is more than the 20-odd stated by the government, Jaiswal said MEA’s numbers were based on the number of people who established contact and appealed for assistance. “Things are going forward,” he said about the CBI having implicated several people and seizing incriminating documents on charges of sending Indian youth to fight in the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

