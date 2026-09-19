Presumption of guilt under POCSO Act not absolute, says SC; acquits Delhi man

Holding that the statutory presumption of guilt under Section 29 and 30 of the POCSO Act is not absolute, the Supreme Court has acquitted a man convicted under Section 6 of the Act and Section 363 of the IPC (now Section 137 of the BNS, 2023).

A Bench of Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice NV Anjaria ruled that once the accused successfully exposes inconsistencies and non-corroboration, “the presumption of guilt would no longer remain effective.”

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The accused, Deepak, was convicted in August 2023 by a Delhi Special Court which awarded him 10-year rigorous imprisonment and the Delhi High Court upheld the trial court’s order in July 2025.

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However, the Bench set aside a Delhi High Court’s order that had upheld the conviction recorded by the trial court, saying the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

After analysing the testimonies of the complainant and the private doctor consulted first, the top court concluded that there were “manifest contradictions” between their versions, including a stark discrepancy in the time at which the child was allegedly brought for examination, and in who accompanied her.

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It said that “this inconsistency could not be brushed aside to be a minor kind or insignificant in nature more particularly when read with the facts of the case and other attendant evidence.”

The Bench noted that the medical and forensic evidences were squarely at odds with the prosecution’s account of the crime.

Dealing with Sections 29 and 30 of the POCSO Act regarding presumption of guilt and a culpable mental state on the part of the accused once foundational facts were established by the prosecution, the Bench said it was a “departure from the cardinal rule in criminal jurisprudence that the accused is presumed to be innocent till proved guilty.”

The top court clarified that such presumptions were not absolute and “would come into operation only when the prosecution is first able to establish facts that would form the foundation for the presumption under Section 29 of the POCSO Act to operate.”

The Bench said, “The court should not mechanically accept the ipse dixit of the prosecution riding on the provisions regarding presumption of guilt to give a stamp of approval to every prosecution even if they are absurd or improbable in its story. At the end of the trial, the accused should not stand at a discount or at disadvantage only for the reason that the particular statute under which he is tried for the offence contains presumptive provisions about the guilt of the accused.”