‘Presumptive’: Govt rejects UN experts’ report on Manipur strife

Geneva, September 5

India has strongly rejected comments by UN experts on Manipur, terming these “unwarranted, presumptive and misleading” and asserting that the situation in the state is peaceful.

In the note verbale issued on Monday to the Special Procedures Branch of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Indian mission underscored that the situation in Manipur was peaceful and stable and the Indian government was committed to taking requisite steps to maintain peace and stability.

What they had said UN experts had said they were “appalled” by the reports and images of gender-based violence, including “gang rape, parading women naked in the street, severe beatings causing death and burning them alive or dead”

Experts also pointed to an "inadequate humanitarian response" following the community conflict between Hindu Meitei and Christian Kuki ethnic communities that erupted in May 2023

“The Permanent Mission of India completely rejects the news release as it is not only unwarranted, presumptive and misleading, but also betrays a complete lack of understanding on the situation in Manipur and the steps taken by Government of India to address it,” said the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations Office and other International Organisations in Geneva.

CM’s statements disturbing: Editors Guild New Delhi: The Editors Guild of India on Tuesday said Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s statements in response to the media coverage of the ethnic violence in the state were “intimidatory” and urged him to close the FIRs registered against its president and three members. It said the CM’s labelling of the journalists’ body as “anti-state” and “anti-national” was deeply disturbing.

India’s response came after a group of UN experts raised alarm about reports of “serious human rights violations and abuses” in Manipur, including alleged acts of sexual violence, extrajudicial killings, home destruction, forced displacement, torture and ill-treatment.

Rejecting the news release by the Special Procedure Mandate Holders (SPMH) titled ‘India: UN experts alarmed by continuing abuses in Manipur', the Permanent Mission of India expressed disappointment and surprise that the SPMHs chose to issue the press release without waiting for the 60 days period for the Indian government to respond to a joint communication issued on the same topic on August 29, 2023.

The Indian mission expressed hope that in the future, the SPMH would be “more objective” in their assessment, based on the facts. It hoped that the SPMH would “refrain from commenting on the developments, which have no relevance to the mandate given to them by the council and abide by the established procedure for issuing news releases and wait for inputs sought from the Government of India before doing so”. — Agencies

