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Home / India / Previously enrolled electors can submit Form 6 if names missing from draft rolls: EC

Previously enrolled electors can submit Form 6 if names missing from draft rolls: EC

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:26 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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The move addresses concerns among previously enrolled voters whose names may have been omitted from the draft electoral rolls during the SIR exercise.
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The Election Commission on Tuesday clarified that voters whose names were missing from the draft electoral rolls prepared following the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) could submit Form 6 to seek inclusion in the final rolls, even if they were enrolled earlier.

In a letter to all state Chief Electoral Officers, it said submitting Form 6 in such cases would not amount to a false declaration and would not invite action under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, provided the elector was not already enrolled in another Parliamentary or Assembly constituency and the declaration complied with the law.

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The clarification follows an October 14 order of the Delhi HC in the case of Nilotpal Datta & Anr versus Election Commission & Others. The electoral body has directed Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of all states and UTs to widely publicise the clarification through available media platforms and in local languages to ensure voters are aware of the procedure.

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The move addresses concerns among previously enrolled voters whose names may have been omitted from the draft electoral rolls during the SIR exercise and who need to apply afresh for inclusion in the final list. The latest clarification comes days after the SC questioned EC over its insistence that voters excluded from Delhi’s draft electoral roll following the SIR exercise submit Form 6, meant for first-time enrolment, despite having been registered voters in the 2026 electoral roll.

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