“On the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, Vishu, Bahag Bihu, Poila Boishakh, Meshadi, Vaishakhadi and Puthandu Pirapu, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all Indians living in India and abroad. These festivals celebrated at the time of harvest in various parts of India symbolise our social traditions and unity in diversity. Through these festivals, we honor the hard work of our ‘annadata’ (farmers) and express our gratitude to them. These festivals also give the message of preserving nature and protecting our cultural legacy," she said.

The President expressed hope that the vibrant festivals motivate everyone to work with commitment and dedication for the development of the nation.