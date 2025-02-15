DT
Home / India / Prez rule in Manipur evokes mixed reactions

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:42 AM Feb 15, 2025 IST
The decision to impose President’s rule in Manipur has evoked mixed reactions from the state’s two warring communities, the Kuki Zo and the Meiteis. With the state Assembly now in suspended animation, the Kuki Zo community sees the move as a potential ray of hope, while the Meitei community strongly condemns it as undemocratic and unjustified.

The Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a Meitei group, sharply criticised the Centre’s decision, calling it a move that could further destabilise the state.

In contrast, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), which represents the Kuki Zo community, expressed support for the imposition of President’s rule. ITLF leader Ginza Vualzong described the move as a “ray of hope” for the Kuki Zo people, adding that a new Meitei CM would provide little comfort to the community. Vualzong emphasised that the Kuki Zo had lost trust in the Meitei leadership, making the idea of a new Meitei CM unappealing. He said, “The President’s rule will give a ray of hope to the Kuki-Zo, and we believe it will be one step closer to our political solution.”

Vualzong said under the President’s rule, the groundwork to end violence will begin.

COCOMI questioned the timing and intent behind the sudden dismissal of the BJP-led government, despite the party holding an absolute majority.

“Instead of addressing the real issues, the Centre has chosen to blame its own BJP MLAs for incompetence. This raises serious doubts about their true intentions,” the organisation said.

