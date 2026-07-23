Prime accused chargesheeted by NIA in Gujarat online terror radicalisation case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted the prime accused in a Gujarat-based online terror radicalisation case linked to proscribed terrorist organisations, including Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Al-Qaeda (AQ).

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The accused, Faijan, was chargesheeted before the NIA Special Court in Ahmedabad under relevant Sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the Arms Act.

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The NIA, which took over the case from the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in March 2026, found during its investigation that Faijan had conspired to facilitate the secession of Kashmir and Ladakh from India. He was also allegedly in contact with a Pakistan-based JeM operative as part of the conspiracy.

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The Gujarat ATS had originally registered an FIR in the case following the arrest of Faijan on the basis of reliable input.

NIA investigation further disclosed that the accused had also planned to carry out targeted killings to spread communal tensions with the aim of spreading mayhem and disaffection against India.

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He had illegally procured a weapon along with six live cartridges without a valid licence from Uttar Pradesh for this purpose. The weapon was seized during the investigation.

On the directions of his online handler, Faijan had been radicalising and incentivising vulnerable youth to promote violent jihad and armed rebellion to destroy the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India.

He was found to have uploaded incriminating videos, projecting violence, on his Instagram account ‘al.Faijangaza’.

During the course of the investigation, NIA recovered various incriminating videos and photographs from his digital devices, eventually leading to the filing of charges against Faijan.

Investigation in the case is continuing in an effort to identify others involved in the conspiracy, including the accused’s handler, sources informed.