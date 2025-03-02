Princess Astrid-led Belgian delegation to discuss expansion of trade ties with India

A high-level Belgian delegation led by Princess Astrid – who is from the family of the ruling monarch – is set to begin a week-long programme that would include expansion of trade ties in domains like pharmaceutics, logistics, defence, construction and clean technologies.

Belgium’s trade with India is traditionally dominated by the diamond sector. Official meetings of the Belgian delegation are scheduled with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister for Trade and Industry Piyush Goyal, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The delegation would be accompanied by a major economic mission with 36 companies and four official organisations. Brussels aims to deepen its economic relations with India, a rapidly growing and strategically important market.

Among the priority sectors is climate and renewable energy. A seminar on water and waste management will bring Belgian and Indian partners together around clean-tech. A research and innovation centre will be inaugurated.

A round-table discussion on strengthening the ties between Belgium and India in the area of defence is also scheduled. The main goal of this is to explore new business opportunities to encourage mutually beneficial partnerships in the defence sector.

Construction is another priority sector of this Belgian mission. The Federation of Belgian Enterprises and the Confederation of Indian Industries will bring together a select group of CEOs from both sides to discuss actions and priorities for a number of themes.

Some 200 Belgian companies are operating in India. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belgium said the visit would ‘strengthen Belgium's image as an attractive partner and gateway to the European market’.