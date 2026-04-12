Privilege action: Comedian Kamra points to Bal Thackeray’s cartoon on Indira Gandhi

Questioning the Maharashtra legislature’s action against him, stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has cited Bal Thackeray’s cartoon criticising then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to argue that the late Shiv Sena founder never faced privilege proceedings.

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Kamra has been served with a breach of privilege notice over his satirical song targeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who claims to be carrying forward the political legacy of Bal Thackeray.

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The comedian has shared on X a screenshot of his recent written deposition submitted to the legislature’s privileges committee, in which he also included Bal Thackeray’s cartoon, while responding to remarks by state minister and Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik.

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Once you get free from threatening Artists, take some time out & read this… https://t.co/wdz0M7k1H3 pic.twitter.com/SnyZ4p7Zl9 — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) April 11, 2026

Reacting to the privilege proceedings, Sarnaik on Saturday told reporters that, “Kunal Kamra, whatever he says, a breach of privilege motion has been referred to a committee by members of the legislative assembly, and he is giving his statement through that committee.”

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“But if his business is to sing songs about Eknath Shinde in a different way, then he should also understand the aggressive approach of Shiv Sainiks, as seen in the past. He should understand how Shiv Sainiks work, and he can learn about it if he wants,” the minister added.

Kamra reposted Sarnaik’s video on X along with a portion of his written reply, defending political satire and questioning the use of legislative privilege against comedians.

“Over the last year, I have faced multiple proceedings for a joke that I made about a fight for the political legacy of one of India’s most fiery and acclaimed political cartoonists, Balasaheb Thackeray,” Kamra said in his deposition.

He noted that Bal Thackeray had mocked several figures of authority, including sitting prime ministers, without facing privilege action.

Referring to the cartoon targeting Indira Gandhi, Kamra argued that defending Bal Thackeray’s political legacy should include protecting the freedom of cartoonists and satirists. He added that political satire formed the foundation of the ideology that Eknath Shinde claims to inherit.

Kamra further expressed hope that the proceedings would highlight “little-known provisions of the Constitution” relating to legislative privilege that could be used by elected leaders to curb citizens’ freedoms.

“The fact that in a 21st-century democracy, elected representatives have the power to institute proceedings against citizens who say things they don’t like, and the power to condemn them to imprisonment for such speech, is something that should concern every citizen,” he said.

Earlier, Kamra had refused to tender an unconditional apology in the case, calling such a move “insincere” and warning it would set a “terrible precedent” for artistic freedom.

Privileges committee chairperson Prasad Lad has said the panel would decide the matter based on Kamra’s response.

The comedian appeared before the panel following a complaint by BJP MLC Pravin Darekar, alleging that Kamra insulted Shinde in a stand-up act and his remarks amounted to a breach of privilege.

During a performance in Mumbai last year, Kamra had used a modified version of a Hindi song from the movie “Dil To Pagal Hai” to describe the upheaval in the Shiv Sena, then headed by Uddhav Thackeray.

Shinde rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray’s leadership in June 2022, leading to a split in the Shiv Sena and the collapse of the then Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

During a show at a hotel in Mumbai’s Khar area, Kamra performed a parody song targeting Shinde. After he uploaded a recording online, Shiv Sena supporters led by Rahool Kanal vandalised the venue and the hotel housing it in March 2025.

An FIR had been registered against Kamra at Khar police station on a complaint by Shiv Sena legislator Murji Patel, accusing him of making defamatory remarks against the deputy chief minister.