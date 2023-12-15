Privileges panel to examine TMC MP's 'defiance' in House

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 14

The Rajya Sabha adjourned without conducting any business during a tumultuous day in which suspended TMC member Derek O’Brien refused to leave the House while Parliamentary Affairs Minister Piyush Goel moved and got approved a resolution to refer the matter to the privileges committee. The committee has been asked to examine, investigate and report on the matter in three months.

When the House assembled in the morning, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar disallowed over two dozen notices served by Opposition MPs seeking suspension of regular business to discuss the “grave breach of security” on Wednesday when a slogan-shouting man jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber and set off a smoke canister.

Even as commotion was on, O’Brien moved into the area just in front of the Chair, shouting animatedly and flinging his arms in the air. Dhankhar said such gestures were a defiance of the Chair and constituted “serious misconduct”. He named O’Brien and asked him to leave the House while adjourning the House.

When the House convened for the second time, Dhankhar warned O’Brien against disrupting the proceedings and named him and asked him to leave the House. However, the observation led to a rise in decibel levels amidst which Dhankhar asked Goyal to move a motion to suspend O’Brien under Rule 256.

The motion to suspend O’Brien for the remainder of the session was adopted with a voice vote and Dhankhar announced that the TMC MP stood suspended from the House. This triggered more protests by the Opposition, leading to an adjournment.

When the Rajya Sabha reconvened in the post-lunch session, Dhankhar said he wanted to give “another opportunity to suspended member O’Brien to reflect on his conduct and desist from any further non-compliance of the Chair and forthwith withdraw from the House”. Such conduct, said Dhankhar, is “absolute transgression” of rules and is unbecoming of a member of this House.

Dhankhar said Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge had refused to confer with him in his chamber. “It is painful and not in consonance with healthy parliamentary practice,” he observed.

