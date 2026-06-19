‘Priya mitra Narendra, France loves you’: Macron posts farewell video for PM Modi in Hindi

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday posted a farewell video for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hindi, calling him a dear friend and added that "France loves you".

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Macron said, "Priya mitra Narendra, mujhe bahut khushi hai aap ka Nice, Evian aur Paris, daure ke liye swagat karte, France Bharat ki dosti amar rahe (Dear friend Narendra, I feel very happy to welcome you on your trip to Nice, Evian and Paris and I wish the friendship between France and India remains eternal)."

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"I hope it was correct," Macron said after delivering the lines in Hindi.

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The French president also thanked PM Modi for his visit and described it as "very fruitful", while expressing hope of meeting him again in February.

"Thank you for your visit. Thank you for our friendship. It was a very fruitful visit. France loves you. We are looking forward to seeing you again soon, in February. Jai Hind."

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Modi arrived in the Mediterranean city of Nice on June 13 where he inaugurated the Bharat Innovates programme alongside Macron and also held a bilateral meeting with the French president.