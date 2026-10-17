Priyagold biscuit maker, ‘organic’ food firm face FSSAI legal action over serious violations

Food regulator FSSAI has initiated legal proceedings for prosecution against Surya Food & Agro for using cattle feed bran in manufacturing of Priyagold biscuits and for other serious violations.

Legal proceedings for prosecution have also been initiated against Dodla Dairy and UEIR Organic Foods for serious violations of FSSAI rules and regulations.

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The action against Surya Food & Agro, which sells Priyagold biscuits, has been taken as it was using cattle feed bran in manufacturing of the biscuits. The sample of Dodla Dairy's full cream milk was substandard, while pesticide residues were found in yellow raisins sold by UEIR Organic Foods.

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In a social media post on Saturday, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) informed that it has "initiated legal proceedings for prosecution" against these three companies for "serious food safety violations".

In the matter of Surya Food & Agro, the regulator found that the company was using cattle feed bran in manufacturing of Priyagold biscuits.

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FSSAI conducted an inspection of Surya Food & Agro following a consumer complaint. It observed serious food safety and hygiene deficiencies.

"Bran meant for cattle feed and not intended for human consumption was found being used as a raw material in Priyagold biscuit manufacturing as a source of fibre," the regulator said.

The gunny bags containing the bran were marked to indicate that the material was intended for cattle feed. Other deficiencies were observed in plant hygiene, pest control, raw material storage and segregation, personnel hygiene, premises maintenance and handling of intermediate formulations.

FSSAI had earlier suspended the licence of Surya Food & Agro following serious non-compliances observed during inspection. Now, it has initiated legal proceedings for prosecution against the company.

In the case of Dodla Dairy, FSSAI found that the sample of full cream milk was substandard. A regulatory sample of 'Full Cream Milk' was collected from Dodla Dairy for analysis. The Food Analyst declared the sample substandard due to non-conformity with the prescribed milk fat specifications.

Upon appeal by the company, the sample was referred to the Referral Food Laboratory, which "confirmed that the sample was unsafe due to the presence of detergent/caustic soda and substandard due to milk fat below the minimum prescribed limit."

The findings of the lab established violations relating to unsafe and substandard food under the FSS Act, 2006.

The competent authority granted sanction for initiating prosecution against Dodla Dairy and the other concerned FBOs associated with the manufacture and marketing of the product.

The authorities directed further prosecution proceedings for the unsafe and substandard food.

In the case of UEIR Organic Foods, the regulator found pesticide residues in the sample of yellow raisins.