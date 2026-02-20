Priyanka attacks Assam Govt, releases 20-point chargesheet

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday unveiled a 20-point chargesheet against the BJP-led Assam Government, alleging corruption, failure to honour electoral promises and the creation of fear among minorities as the state heads towards Assembly elections.

The document was released at a public programme in Guwahati on the first day of her two-day visit to Assam. The Congress said that the chargesheet enumerates key assurances made by the ruling party over the past decade which, it claimed, remain unfulfilled.

Among the principal issues raised were the pending grant of Scheduled Tribe status to six indigenous communities and the promise to raise the daily wage of tea garden workers to Rs 351. The party said these commitments were repeatedly highlighted during previous election campaigns but were not implemented.

Vadra, who heads the Congress screening committee for the Assam polls, alleged that the government’s tenure had been marked by widespread corruption. She claimed that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, certain ministers and members of their families had accumulated wealth through improper means. The chargesheet also accuses the administration of misusing official machinery and neglecting minorities and marginalised communities.

Earlier in the day, Vadra, accompanied by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar and Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, visited the Kamakhya Temple and offered prayers.

Speaking to reporters later, she downplayed the recent defection of former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee chief Bhupen Bora to the BJP. She said that party-switching before elections was not unusual and occurred in every political cycle. She maintained that the Congress organisation in Assam remained united and prepared to contest the elections collectively.

On candidate selection, Vadra said the screening committee had been travelling across districts to gather feedback from local leaders and party workers. Over the next two days, she said that she would consult as many stakeholders as possible before finalising nominations to ensure candidates were chosen after thorough consultation and preparation. Asked about possible alliances for the Assembly elections, she said developments would become clear in due course.