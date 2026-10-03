DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Priyanka Gandhi backs LSR students’ protest, says women cannot be expected to live in fear

Priyanka Gandhi backs LSR students’ protest, says women cannot be expected to live in fear

Congress general secretary and Lok Sabha MP said the protests were not merely about one college or one incident but represented a larger fight for the safety and dignity of women

article_Author
Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:54 PM Oct 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Image credit/PTI File
Advertisement

Congress general secretary and Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has thrown her weight behind women students of Delhi University’s Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) who have been protesting over safety concerns, saying women must not be asked to accept fear and injustice as a part of everyday life.

Backing the students’ demand to be heard and protected, Priyanka said the protests were not merely about one college or one incident but represented a larger fight for the safety and dignity of women.

She said she was proud of the LSR students and women in other colleges who had spoken out against violence against women and questioned why women should be forced to live in fear, tolerate injustice or bear the consequences while those responsible escaped accountability.

Priyanka urged women to stand together and make their voices count, stressing that the issue concerned every woman and could not be reduced to a campus-specific grievance.

Her remarks come amid a series of protests by students of LSR and other Delhi University colleges following the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji earlier this month. The incident triggered concerns over security around educational institutions, particularly after an accused was apprehended following a police encounter close to LSR’s back gate.

The LSR students have raised questions not only about the alleged assault but also about the conditions in which women are expected to move around the Capital. Their complaints have included poor lighting, inadequate police patrolling, non-functional CCTV cameras and concerns over inactive Pink Police Booths in areas around the college.

The protests have since spread beyond LSR, with students from colleges including Gargi College, Miranda House and Kamala Nehru College joining marches demanding safer public spaces and greater accountability from the authorities. At one such protest, students argued that restrictions on women’s movement could not be a substitute for making streets and public spaces safe.

The immediate fallout from the incident had also forced LSR to suspend physical classes temporarily and shift to online teaching, underscoring the anxiety among students living in paying guest accommodation and travelling through the neighbourhood.

For the protesting students, however, the issue goes beyond security arrangements at the college gate. They have questioned a response to crimes against women that often places restrictions on women instead of fixing unsafe public spaces and ensuring accountability for perpetrators.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts