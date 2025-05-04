DT
Home / India / Priyanka Gandhi stops her convoy, helps accident victim in Kozhikode

Priyanka Gandhi stops her convoy, helps accident victim in Kozhikode

Continues her journey by directing the medical team in the ambulance in the convoy to take the injured to hospital
ANI
Kozhikode, Updated At : 08:50 AM May 04, 2025 IST
Priyanka Gandhi. File photo
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi stopped her convoy after noticing a car accident in Eengappuzha on Saturday night. She called in a doctor from the convoy to examine the injured and provide them with first aid.

The accident occurred when the car in which a native of Koyilandy and his family were travelling collided with another car at Eengappuzha in Kozhikode district.

Priyanka continued her journey by directing the medical team in the ambulance in the convoy to take the injured to hospital.

In a video shared by the Congress leader's office, Gandhi was seen interacting with the injured.

She arrived in Kerala for a three-day visit to her Lok Sabha constituency, Wayanad.

