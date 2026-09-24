Priyanka turns baker, tries her hand at cakes, cupcakes in Wayanad

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday slipped into the role of an enthusiastic home baker, icing a cake and piping dough into cupcake moulds at a baking unit in KINFRA Park in Wayanad, Keralam.

With the easy curiosity of someone in a home kitchen, the AICC general secretary appeared to enjoy trying her hand at the simple baking tasks.

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Vadra, with a hair net on her head, applied icing to a cake made at the unit as the chef and other staff members looked on.

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Her delight and enjoyment in the activity were evident in the wide smile on her face.

She later interacted with other staff members, officials and entrepreneurs at the unit under the Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation, also known as KINFRA.

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She discussed with them the issues they were facing regarding exports and infrastructure development, party sources said.

Besides that, the Wayanad Lok Sabha member also took part in a UDF leadership meeting at Kalpetta here and discussed issues affecting the district.

Additionally, she met and interacted with representatives of organic farmers in the district.

They apprised her about the challenges facing organic farming, like lack of availability of good quality seeds and climate change, and the inability to find markets.